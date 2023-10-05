The next twelve months will be full of vision challenges for Mayor Maree Statham and new Deputy, Darryl Goodwin.
According to Councillors Statham and Goodwin, their main priorities will be to revitalise the region and prepare it for the future.
"Certainly changing the entrances to every village, but particularly Portland, Wallerawang and Lithgow with new signage. First impressions are very, very important," Mayor Statham said.
"We also have to look at what we're doing now to be sustainable into the future. We've been working very hard over the last six months towards transition, we've been lobbying ministers, we've been constantly going to Canberra or to Sydney."
"We need to have a transition."
Councillor Goodwin said his focus will be to return the region to a pre-pandemic standard as it moves forward from the natural disasters in recent years.
I want to get us back up to our normal standard and get to where our maintenance on our roads are 100% per cent up to scratch, our sewerage Infrastructure is being looked at, so if we have another flood it won't be affected," Cr Goodwin said.
"In the next 12 months, if we can get all of that up to scratch, and we're not looking at trying to fix things, we're looking at moving forwards to try and to rebuild and at look at future investments."
According to Mayor Statham, the Council have been working with joint organisation to prepare the regions for future natural disasters, which includes meeting with local firefighters.
"I think it's important that residents realize that we've got very efficient firefighters right throughout our LGA, I go to the meetings and they're always trying to get time to hazard reduction. The previous year has been difficult because of the excessive amount of rain that we had over 18 months ago," Mayor Statham said.
"But I believe that we're in a strong area of a lot of great volunteers with the RFS."
Councillor Goodwin said the Council or trying to shore up local water sources, such as the Clarence dam to ensure water supply remains consistent.
"We've got the Clarence water scheme that we're really trying to shore up, which will secure that water well into the future, that's going to cost us a fair bit of money, But we've we've done the planning, we're up to the stage where we're negotiating with governments now," Cr Goodwin said.
"We've been making sure that water is there if we do have a drought water supply will be a constant.
"We will be that step ahead of everyone else in the game. Which is a really good thing coming into a drought season."
The disrepair of local roads has been a major concern for residents, and according to Mayor Statham the Council is working hard to get the process or repairs moving forward.
"The General Manager and myself went to Sydney four weeks ago, and had meetings with Minister [Peter] Scully (Minister for Planning and Public Spaces) and Minister [Jihad] Dib (Minister for emergencies) and we told them enough is enough," Mayor Statham said.
According to Mayor Statham, federal funding had been passed to the state and $30 million the Council had spent has now been returned.
"We've got that money back, and now the money is filtering in from the disaster money," Mayor Statham said.
"So once that money comes into the disaster money contractors put right through our local government area."
"But certainly we were we were unable to do that when the money wasn't there."
According to Councillor Goodwin, despite disagreements that can occur between Councillors they all share the common goal of progressing the city.
"I'm excited where Lithgow is going. I think the area will be absolutely skyrocketing in the next few years," Cr Goodwin said.
"I've been saying that for a while, but I can actually start see a forward momentum on it now."
Mayor Statham and Councillor Goodwin both said they want to leave a lasting legacy on the region by focusing on its future.
