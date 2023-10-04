RAIN, hail or shine, nothing will stop race fans from their chance to catch a glimpse of their favourite Supercars and drivers.
And this proved to be true at the Bathurst 1000 Transporter and Driver Parade, which was held on Wednesday, October 4, in rather dreary conditions.
Still, thousands of people lined the barriers along Russell and William Street, with an umbrella in hand, to watch trucks and drivers join a spectacular convoy through Bathurst, all with a smile on their dial.
Race revellers were able to cheer on their favourite racing team, and encourage them towards victory in preparation for the Great Race.
There was a Boost Juice van, a Curly Potatoes van, Mr Whippy, and even the Bathurst Lions Club was out and about manning a sausage sizzle, all to raise money to support local community programs.
