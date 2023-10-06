Lithgow Storm Junior Rugby League Football Club have been awarded $3000 by the Penrith Panthers and Telstra to contribute to next season.
The announcement was made at the NRL Grand Final on October 1, much to the suprise of coach Peter Morris.
According to Morris, he was unaware that Storm were recipients until it appeared on the banner of his television.
"I was a bit suprised, because I was just watching the footy and it came up on the screen and we got word about it after," Morris said.
"It was a nice suprise but."
Morris said the grant will be used to plan and prepare for the 2024 season.
"It will go towards the kids, whether it goes to new playing gear or potentially footballs," He said.
"There's lots of things we need at the start of the year, so it will come in very handy."
Morris said when they contribute to junior clubs they are helping to keep regional sport alive.
According to Morris, grants were also awarded to other clubs in the Central West.
"Grants went to teams in Bathurst and Orange as well, so they supported our area well that night," He said.
Morris said he is grateful for the support of the team and Telstra.
"I would like to thank Telstra and the Penrith Panthers for their continued support," He said.
"It's nice they can look after junior clubs like that."
