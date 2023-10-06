The Saint: The travails of the lone palm

EVERY town has something to remember it by and sometime that 'something' faces a battle to survive.
At Blaxland in the Blue Mountains we remember, some even affectionately, the first Maccas west of Eastern Creek - AND the unmistakeable landmark highway feature of a median row of Cocos Island Palms.
But 23 years after the palms were planted by the then Roads and Traffic Authority there's a line of bureaucratic thinking that the touch of the tropics should be put to the back hoe and relaced with Australian natives.
It's all part of the Blaxland master plan envisaged by Blue Mountains Council who claim many residents still think the palms are 'strange and out of place' in the Mountains.
They may well be right but obviously not everyone dislikes this unique style of highway 'shrubbery'; the Council expects to sell them intact for around $2000 each.
Back when the former Lithgow Hospital was being demolished there was community concerns that similar palms fringing the Bridge and Church Street frontages would be lost. But they're now a feature of an estate embracing a child care centre, medical centre and new homes.
There was even a suggestion by Council at the time of the RTA plantings at Blaxland that we should do something similar at Bowenfels but the idea got lost in translation, or something.
SINCE 1888 there's been a bank chambers on Lithgow's corner of Main and Eskbank. But no more. Within weeks of ANZ abandoning Lithgow the fine heritage building, a feature of our CBD, is now occupied by McGrath real estate after acquiring the Lithgow Professionals outfit. Have to say, though, we're going to miss the bright night time presentation of the now departed Professionals further down town.
STEADY stream of visitors to Blast Furnace Park and the wetlands over the holiday break. Bet there would have been more able to find the attraction, though, if Council finally got around to replacing the Inch Street entrance sign that's been missing for months.
ARE we finally moving towards actually travelling in those new generation, and controversial, passenger trains that have been languishing in the Lithgow railway yards for over a year? The column the other day spotted a row of the trains being towed down the Mountains by a Southern Shorthaul diesel loco.
