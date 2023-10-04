A 100th birthday is an incredible milestone to reach, and Lithgow resident Lorna Webb had every reason to celebrate during her party at Cooinda aged care facility.
On October 3, Friends and family from everywhere- including Scotland travelled to gather and enjoy an afternoon of reflection and celebration with Ms Webb.
Ms Webb said she felt overwhelmed to turn 100 but loved being able to enjoy the occasion with her nearest and dearest.
"There's so many people here and usually i'm in a room by myself. There are folk that I haven't seen for quite a while," Ms Webb said.
"It's a bit confusing turning 100, but I will keep on helping people when I can."
Ms Webb's nephew, Richard Pytko delivered a speech reflecting on her life- which included high achievements in the Girl Guides and a wonderful teaching career.
"My Aunty's 100th birthday- what a milestone, not one that many achieve," Mr Pytko said.
"During Aunty's 100 years of life, she would have witnessed many events and changes to our society."
The events and changes Ms Webb has lived through include World War Two, Four British Monarchs and man walking on the moon for the first time.
"It's hard to imagine just what Aunty has witnessed," Mr Pytko said.
According to Mr Pytko, Ms Webb was able to live independently up until just only two years ago.
The speech was followed by presentations of awards and congratulatory letters from various officials, including King Charles III.
