Lithgow's first Beatlesfest was successful and "Well beyond expectations," according to co-founder Wade Jackson.
Mr Jackson said members of the community and visitors came together for a weekend of lovely weather and fun.
" It was magical, and there was so much community spirit," Mr Jackson said.
"Also, so many people from out of town."
Approximately 2500 people filled venues in Lithgow, Portland and Wallerawang, according to Mr Jackson.
"When you think about it, the Royal Hotel in Wallerawang had at least 250 people for the Rooftop Beatles," He said.
"Then The Beatels show on Saturday night in Lithgow was sold out, and that was 280 tickets."
"There were at least 150 people at the Workies Tuscan room and 7 Valleys couldn't let anyone else in."
According to Mr Jackson, the feedback from the weekend has been largely positive with local businesses saying it was one of their biggest weekends of intake.
"I've had so many calls and texts from venue operators, just saying how great it was. Even Portland was was buzzing," Mr Jackson said.
" The Annexe vinyl records and vintage clothing market was really popular. The Coronation Hotel said they were absolutely slammed from 11am until 1 am."
"All their food and most of their beer was gone."
Mr Jackson said one of the biggest highlights of the weekend was the Rooftop Beatles performance in Wallerawang as it drew in a much bigger crowd than expected.
"It [the performance] was the absolute dark horse. Even thinking of it now has the hairs on my arms standing up. It was insane," He said.
"The owner called me and told me I had to get out there straight away because it was so busy."
"There were people up and down the streets, and they're sitting in their car boots. That was a really proud moment."
According to Mr Jackson, him and co-founder Jonathan Sequeira will be winding down for the forseeable future before they plan the next Beatlesfest.
"We are on bit of a high at the moment, We're both exhausted, but it'll definitely sink in the next few days and then Jonathan and I will debrief," He said.
"Beatlesfest had an amazing response. Next year it'll be bigger and better."
