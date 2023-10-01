Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lithgow Workies the last remaining home for local snooker

By Dave Adams
October 2 2023 - 9:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Snooker can be played at the Lithgow Workies. File picture.
Snooker can be played at the Lithgow Workies. File picture.

The removal of the last snooker table at Club Lithgow has ended the inter club snooker competition in the Lithgow district after a popular sporting tradition - and intense rivalry - that had existed for 49 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.