The removal of the last snooker table at Club Lithgow has ended the inter club snooker competition in the Lithgow district after a popular sporting tradition - and intense rivalry - that had existed for 49 years.
In the competition's hey day there were 22 teams contesting the weekly competition, playing at venues that included clubs at Lithgow and Portland, Lithgow fire station and even at one time the Marrangaroo Army Camp.
The surviving teams still enjoy the competition and camaraderie and found a home at the Workmens Club where games are held from 6 pm (for a 7 pm start) every Tuesday night.
Although no longer a snooker venue, Club Lithgow continues involvement with a team sponsorship.
There are now seven teams vying for the John Zorz Trophy with a large crowd of players and supporters each night.
The Lithgow Workmen's Club Snooker Sub-body will be hosting another tournament on the 14th and 15th October, which will be the last doubles for 2023. The final singles tournament will be held in November, with a date to be announced.
In this week's results:
