The Saint: Ups and downs of highway life

By The Saint
September 29 2023 - 8:58am
A logging truck accident at Mt Victoria this week demonstrated just how fragile are our transport options over the Blue Mountains. (Mt Vic fire brigade photo).
ALL too often we are reminded just how easily we can become cut off from anywhere east of the Mountains.

