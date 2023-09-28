The Saint: Ups and downs of highway life

SO the Welsh Wailer, Tom Jones, is to entice us with another tour down under and it's not unusual to see excitement building in the green, green grass of Oz. The column first enjoyed a Tom Jones performance years back at the Silver Spade Room (how flash is that?) at the old Chevron Hotel at The Cross. It was our first experience of frilly undies flying through the air towards the stage. Bit of a waste really; most of them probably wouldn't fit him . And a local connection worth repeating. A few years back Lithgow classic car enthusiast George Redding (Sr) bought a Rolls Royce Corniche that someone had brought out from England. In the glove box was a London car park receipt signed by Tom Jones. Later inquiries confirmed that, yep, it was THAT Tom Jones.

