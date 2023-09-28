The Lithgow region has entered a new age in dental treatment, with the official opening on Westfund's state of the art dental centre in Main street.
The formalities included speeches from Dentist, Doctor Mark Bennett, Long term board member, Harry Fischer and CEO Mark Genovese.
Aunty Sharon also undertook the welcome to country and long time members Anne and Lorraine cut the cake to mark the occasion.
READ MORE:
Attendees were then offered the opportunity to tour the premises and had their first look at the treatment rooms.
Mr Genovese said the opening of the dental centre signifies Westfund's commitment to better health for the Lithgow region.
"We are so very proud of what the team have built here, it's something that we know is going to benefit the community," Mr Genovose said.
"It's a state of the art facility and we can't wait for our members to utilise it and get better health outcomes."
Chief Health Care Services Officer, Liz Casmiri said she is excited to see the facility open and looks forward to offering its services to the community.
"I'm excited and happy that it's officially launched and we can get down to business." Ms Casmiri said.
Mayor Maree Statham said the facility is outstanding and a wonderful outcome for Lithgow.
"It is above expectations, and I was delighted that the CEO and board decided to invest this money in Lithgow," Cr Statham said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.