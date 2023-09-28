The Lithgow region has an amazing opportunity to meet the man who has mingled with the likes of The Beach Boys, The Rolling Stones and The Beatles at the Gang Gang gallery on Sunday.
David Wallace spent the 1960's through to 1980's as a photographer for a newspaper covering concerts at Colston Hall in Bristol, England.
Mr Wallace, whose iconic photos are on display are the gallery, will be delivering a talk about his career from 11am until 1pm.
READ MORE:
According to Mr Wallace, he pursued photography after the advice from one of his teachers.
"I loved doing architecture models and that sort of thing. And he [the teacher] said, 'Oh, that's a waste. Let's get you into photography' and got a job at the local newspaper after," Mr Wallace said.
Mr Wallace said that being one of the younger photographers in the news team, he was sent on assignments to cover concerts.
"It was left to me. It was in the days before the paparazzi. So I would be the only photographer at a concert," Mr Wallace said.
"The concert managers got to know me, because it's good publicity for the concert hall."
Mr Wallace said that he was given opportunitites to visit dressing rooms after shows, take photos and have a drink with the performers and get to know them.
"It was a very lucky time to be around as a photographer. These days security would be so tight, it wouldn't be allowed to freedom," Mr Wallace said.
According to Mr Wallace, the shock factor of being in such a close proximity to stars of high calibre wore off for him the more experienced he became.
"First of all, I think I was a bit overwhelmed, being a 17 year old and meeting people on television," Mr Wallace said.
"But then you start to meet so many of them concerts a couple of times a week. And you'd have not just one good band, you'd have three or four bands on the same session."
"It sounds bad, but it did become a bit blase."
Mr Wallace said he lost some of his work when he lived down the South Coast in the 2019 Black Summer bushfires but was able to retrieve some that were backed up on a hardrive.
You can see Mr Wallace's work at the Gang Gallery from 10:30am-4:30pm until October 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.