When it warms up, the wickets come out and the region is in for an exciting cricket season with the first game starting on October 14.
Matt Tuxford of the Lithgow District Cricket Association said the competition will include teams from the Blue Mountains again this year.
"We've got eight teams this year. Five from Lithgow and three from the Blue Mountains," Tuxford said.
READ MORE:
Tuxford said that despite interest from new players, numbers are down for the season so far.
"We've had interest from new players this year, through to a number of the clubs, We're down two teams on last year," Tuxford said.
"We're down one club, Portland hasn't been able to feel the team this year."
Tuxford said he is looking forward to the new season and he encourages people who are interested to join and give it a go.
"There's a great camaraderie, It's a great bunch of people. It's just a fun day out there and keeps people fit and healthy. I think it's a great social game," Tuxford said.
"All ages and abilities are welcome. Whilst everyone wants to win a competition, A lot of the time, it's just good to get a lot of families playing together so they can still have social outings together."
Tuxford said he is anticipating an even season ahead for the Cricket Association.
"When I look back at last year. It was quite competitive, I'm keen to get in the finals this year," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.