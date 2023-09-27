Lithgow Mercury
Scott Evans of East Blaxland Butchery shows his true colours with Penrith Panthers sausages

By Damien Madigan
September 27 2023 - 12:04pm
A Blue Mountains butcher is celebrating the fourth straight NRL grand final appearance by the Penrith Panthers with an exclusive range of sausages in the team's colours.

