The news of long-standing community group the Vale Ladies retiring is much more than the end of an era.
It's the end of generations of local women contributing what they can to the community.
To most, when they look at the Vale Hall, they see it as bricks and mortar but there is such much local blood running through it.
There are many locals who will have a connection to the Vale Ladies and the hall, and I am no exception.
I've had two great-grandmothers as some of the earliest members, who were joined by their daughters. Two of their daughters being my grandmothers.
I have grown up seeing my great-aunts and grandmothers take part in the Vale Ladies.
One of my great-aunts passed away 10 years ago and my grandmother and other great-aunt would use their christmas parties to catch up with her husband and reminisce about the days they we all together in the Vale.
In 2017, I drove my grandmother to one of the christmas parties and listened to the stories her and other attendees would tell of their time growing up in the micro-community that was the Vale of Clwydd in the 40's and 50's.
It was an experience that I treasured, because I felt like i'd received part of her that day.
The smaller organisations is this community have received a leg up from these great women throughout the years and those in their most vulnerable moments will benefit for years to come from their last contributions to the palliative care unit at the Lithgow Hospital.
This goodbye isn't just to a group of ladies who contributed to the community, but to love, memories, and family.
Thank you very much for everything Vale Ladies. Your contributions to the community over a span of generations will never be forgotten.
For as long as the hall stands, the blood of Lithgow's locals and community spirit will always be within it.
