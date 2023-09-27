Lithgow Mercury
Vale Ladies announce their retirement and vacation of Lithgow Vale Hall

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
September 27 2023 - 11:39am
Treasurer of the Vale Ladies, Danielle Tilley announced the Vale ladies will be retiring and vacating the hall. Picture from Lithgow City Council Youtube.
The Vale Ladies have declined a leasing agreement with Lithgow City Council and announced their retirement and vacation of the hall at September's ordinary meeting.

