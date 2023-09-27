The Vale Ladies have declined a leasing agreement with Lithgow City Council and announced their retirement and vacation of the hall at September's ordinary meeting.
A leasing agreement was proposed after it was brought to the attention of Lithgow City Council that legalities and insurance standards needed to be brought up to date on council owned halls.
"On behalf of The Vale Ladies, we wish to express our gratitude to the community, the council and its esteemed members, who have shown unwavering support to us in recent weeks," Treasurer Dannielle Tilley said in public forum.
"It is with a heavy heart that we must decline council's offer. Whilst we understand that the Vale Ladies hold a special place in our community's heart, we believe it is time to let them gracefully retire."
"We understand that this news is upsetting to the community. However, we request that if you do need to make contact to please do it through the Facebook page, and allow the Ladies the privacy that they deserve."
If agreed upon, The Vale Ladies would have chosen their own lease term and paid $564 for the first years lease, needed public liability insurance and would have had one off fees adding up to $500 that the group could have sought to waive on the grounds of hardship.
Ms Tilley announced that the Vale Ladies will vacate the hall on October 30 and said the team would appreciate any offers from the council for furnishings so the proceeds could be donated to the palliative care unit at Lithgow Hospital.
Mayor Maree Statham said it is sad to see the end of the Vale Ladies and their hard work in the community, but wishes them well in their retirement.
"I also had a meeting with the general manager, the chief financial officer and Jen Hawkins last week and it was very clear to me that they were considering retiring," Cr Statham said.
"We're deeply saddened that it has come to this."
Councillors voted in favour of making an offer on the furnishings installed in the hall by the Vale Ladies.
"I think it's very appropriate and respectful to negotiate a fair price. And that paying up to go to the Vale Ladies nominated charity as stated earlier, palliative care Lithgow Hospital," Cr Steven Ring said.
"I think that's a good outcome to the community. I think it's a good outcome for council. And I think it shows like the ladies a certain degree of respect."
Mayor Statham thanked the ladies on behalf of the community and the council for their contributions to the region. The chamber then gave them a round of applause.
