Local campaigns for the Voice to Parliament referendum are beginning to heat up in the region, with both sides engaging in community forums and rallys.
It was a big day for both campaigns on Monday, September 25 with members for 'Yes' and 'No' taking to the streets to share their views with locals.
'Yes' campaign group 'Lithgow 4 voice' took to the pavement outside Club Lithgow with placards and 'You're the voice' by John Farnham blasting from speakers.
The 'No' campaign, which is lead by the Nationals began with a tour of Main Street, followed by a visit to Queen Elizabeth Park before heading to Club Lithgow.
The streets of Lithgow were buzzing with the news of Senator Jacinta Price's arrival. Senator Price is vocal about her opposition to the Voice to Parliament and said she received plenty of support from locals.
"It's really lovely to be in this part of Australia. I think there's been a call from the community to get a better understanding as to why we support the no vote and the more people are informed, the better it is for them when they make this decision," Ms Price said.
"I've had a lot of support from locals, they've come up to me and hugged me or shaked my hand. There was a young indigenous woman who was glad to see me here."
Ms Price said she was suprised by the "lovely warm reception" she recieved in Main Street.
"Sometimes I forget i'm known, but I was delightfully suprised at the reception," Ms Price said.
"I hadn't had a feeling about how Lithgow was feeling about this referendum but evidently there's big support for what I and the Nationals are campagining for, in terms of a 'no' vote"
Senator Price, National Leader of the Nationals, David Littleproud, and Shadow Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway hosted a community forum at Club Lithgow on Monday, September 25.
The forum was attended by approximately 130 people, who listened to Senator Price express her reasoning for her views, with a Q and A session that followed.
The Lithgow Mercury spoke with some of the people in attendance of the forum to gauge where they were leaning in terms of their decision. Each person that was asked had already made up their mind about how they'd vote.
Janine and Michael
What brings you to the community forum today?
Michael: We both came here just to get some for information.
How will you be voting at the referendum?
Janine: No
Michael: No
Eric
What brings you to the community forum today?
I've always thought in public discourse that it's important to engage in contrary views to your own and I don't like to make my decisions and form my views in isolation. I thank the organisers of this forum today.
How will you be voting at the referendum?
I still haven't moved away from my position, that I see as a modest proposal. I will still be voting yes.
Jarrod
What brings you to the community forum today?
To hear Senator Jacinta Price speak.
How will you be voting at the referendum?
I'm on the 'No' side from various points, especially from the panel meeting. Especially from the point of the division it is going to bring forward and the obvious uncertainty of the rest of it and it's leaving a lot of questions up in the air that are unanswered.
According to its website, The Uluru statement from the heart is a proposal that was created by the largest consensus of First Nations people to provide recoginition for the indigenous throughout history.
The statement was signed in 2017 and calls for a reform in indigenous rights through establishing a voice to parliament committee.
The canvas secretly made a stop in Lithgow recently, with those within its prescence in a state of awe.
We, local Elders and Indigenous and non-Indigenous community members, strongly oppose the visit of Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, and leader of the Nationals David Littleproud to our town.
The Lithgow community has a right to factual information on the Voice to Parliament and upcoming referendum. The fear mongering, lies and division that Senator Price and her counterparts have contributed to this debate have served to not only divide us as a nation, but intentionally mislead people on a reform that will bring real, tangible progress for First Nations peoples that will benefit all Australians.
The local Indigenous community have not been consulted or contacted prior to this forum. Senator Price has a history of rolling into country towns, falsely declaring she has spoken with the Indigenous community, and then leaving the local community to deal with the aftermath of the division and lies she shares. In comparison, when neutral community information sessions based purely on factual information on the Voice have been organised in our town there was broad contact with local Elders and the Indigenous community. Senator Price has no connection to our town and no right to speak on behalf of the Indigenous community in Lithgow, or over us.
83% of First Nations peoples support the Voice reform. The Uluru Statement from the Heart which is where the Voice originates, was born from the largest consultation process of grassroots First Nations peoples in our country's history. The Uluru Statement was not a political invention and was intentionally issued to the Australian people, not politicians like Senator Price and David Littleproud. Lithgow City Council was the first local council west of Sydney to support the Uluru Statement from the Heart and Voice in 2021, and reaffirmed their support for it earlier this year. Our federal member for Calare Andrew Gee left the Nationals party as he believes the Voice is a practical and necessary step for us as a country, and has listened to Aboriginal people and our calls to action. We are proud to have local Elders staunch in their support, and local Wiradjuri community members leading community education on this crucial reform.
We strongly oppose this forum being held in Lithgow, and encourage all residents to make an informed decision when voting on the Voice referendum based on the facts. Facts such as the following:
Design principles of the Voice to Parliament:
As well as:
Senator Price and the No campaign are treating Australians as if they can't think for themselves.
Their "don't know, vote no" slogan is misguided and is created on the basis that Australians won't take initiative to find out more. It is a complete attack on our democracy.
We hope local Greater Lithgow residents and surrounds will seek out the factual information they need to make an informed decision on y day, and take the words of Senator Price and David Littleproud for what they are: lies, fear mongering and harmful misinformation
