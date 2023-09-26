83% of First Nations peoples support the Voice reform. The Uluru Statement from the Heart which is where the Voice originates, was born from the largest consultation process of grassroots First Nations peoples in our country's history. The Uluru Statement was not a political invention and was intentionally issued to the Australian people, not politicians like Senator Price and David Littleproud. Lithgow City Council was the first local council west of Sydney to support the Uluru Statement from the Heart and Voice in 2021, and reaffirmed their support for it earlier this year. Our federal member for Calare Andrew Gee left the Nationals party as he believes the Voice is a practical and necessary step for us as a country, and has listened to Aboriginal people and our calls to action. We are proud to have local Elders staunch in their support, and local Wiradjuri community members leading community education on this crucial reform.

