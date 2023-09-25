Councillor Maree Statham has retained her role as Mayor, with councillor Daryl Goodwin elected Deputy Mayor at the September ordinary meeting of Lithgow City Council.
Mayor Statham was re-elected for another term after a 5-4 vote in her favour.
The Mayor received the support of Councillors Stuart McGhie, Daryl Goodwin, Almudena Bryce and Col O'Connor.
Councillor Cassandra Coleman contested the position, and received the support of Councillors Stephen Lesslie, Steven Ring, Eric Mahony.
Mayor Statham said she is grateful to the Councillors who had faith in her to continue in the role and reflected on the last two years as Mayor.
" I am immensely pleased and proud to be elected again to the council as mayor," Cr Statham said.
"The period was characterised by COVID and natural disasters, but aside from these great challenges, I am pleased by the bold and necessarily leadership shown by this council."
Mayor Statham said the present is a defining time for Lithgow City Council as work continues to prepare for future challenges.
"The job is certainly not yet done and readiness for this city and the council of the future will be my focus over the next year," Cr Statham said.
Councillor Goodwin was elected for the first time as Deputy Mayor after a 5-4 vote in his favour.
The newly elected Deputy Mayor received the support Councillors Maree Statham, Stuart McGhie, Almudena Bryce and Col O'Connor.
The position was contested by Councillor Eric Mahony, who had the support of Councillors Stephen Lesslie, Cassandra Coleman and Steven Ring.
Councillor Goodwin's predecessor, Councillor Coleman didn't run for re-election in the position.
Councillor Goodwin said he is thankful to have been elected as Deputy Mayor.
"I don't take this position lightly and I will do my very best to work with the community, administrative staff and the Mayor to build a progressive future," Cr Goodwin said.
"We have a very big job ahead of us and I am looking forward to this opportunity that has been given to me."
Councillors Statham and Goodwin will hold their positions until the Local Government elections in September, 2024.
