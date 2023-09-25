Lithgow Mercury
Maree Statham re-elected as Mayor of Lithgow City Council

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated September 26 2023 - 10:46am, first published 9:00am
Councillors Maree Statham and Daryl Goodwin were elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively. Picture supplied.
Councillor Maree Statham has retained her role as Mayor, with councillor Daryl Goodwin elected Deputy Mayor at the September ordinary meeting of Lithgow City Council.

