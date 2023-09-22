THE full reopening of Jenolan Caves Road has moved a step closer after Transport for NSW announced that it had appointed a managing contractor "to oversee repairs" to a part of the route that has been closed for years.
Construction work on the main damage, though, is not due to begin until mid-2024.
Those travelling to the caves from Sydney have been going the long way around - through Oberon - due to the long-time closure of the Five Mile section of Jenolan Caves Road after a series of landslips.
Transport for NSW regional director west Alistair Lunn said the appointment of North Sydney company Bouygues Construction Australia was a big step forward.
"It is not often we see such a significant slip which affects a key route and the surrounding slopes," he said.
"The main slope failure occurred in March 2021 and was exacerbated further during a series of rain events throughout 2022, in particular two further landslips in July and October.
"Those slips caused significantly more damage to Jenolan Caves Road along both Two Mile and Five Mile hillsides, and restricted access to the main slope failure."
The Jenolan Caves tourist attraction reopened in January this year after being shut for more than 100 days because of the closure of the Two Mile.
In March this year, there was more progress when Jenolan announced that visitors would no longer have to present a ticket before being allowed into the Jenolan Valley, though drivers would still be required to follow an escort vehicle three kilometres down to the Jenolan car park due to the descent being one-way.
Mr Lunn said that, once they were able to access the damaged site on the Five Mile, engineers and geotechnical experts carried out extensive investigations and planning workshops and then presented the preferred option for repairs to the main failure.
He said this preferred option will feature a rockfall barrier and slope stabilisation above the road, and a reinforced soil wall with ground and rock support elements below the road to allow both excavation access and reconstruction of the road formation.
The scope was extended to include repairs to an additional downslope landslip which occurred during July 2022 and will need to be reconstructed first to allow access to the main slope failure, Mr Lunn said.
"Our managing contractor will be responsible for finalising the design of the repairs," he said.
"Jenolan Caves Road presents some unique challenges for our crews and contractors planning and working on remediation along the route.
"The terrain is a challenge in itself, which is why we have been working to restore access where possible while also planning long-term solutions which will enhance the accessibility, safety and efficiency of the road in years to come.
"We are working closely with the Jenolan Caves Reserve Trust and appreciate their understanding and co-operation, along with visitors and all motorists for their patience while we undertake this important work."
Transport for NSW says construction work on the main slope failure will begin by mid-2024.
It says traffic control remains in place along Two Mile, seven days a week, to retain access for the public.
