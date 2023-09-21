The cost of going green: How Aussie families can fund their sustainable shift

This is branded content for RACV.
As residents and business owners across Australia unite to take climate action, now is the time to recognise our shared responsibility for championing sustainable practices. But how exactly can your household make its own impact? And what's the best way of going green whilst still keeping your household spending nice and low?
We're here to answer precisely these questions today by outlining all the top ways that families across Australia are funding their own sustainable shift. Read on to learn how you can reduce your carbon footprint without breaking the bank.
The cost of buying an electric vehicle - such as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or fully electric vehicle - is likely to feel a little steep for many Aussie households. However, with a good car finance deal, you may very well be able to comfortably afford the repayments on your electric vehicle (or EV) without making too much of a dent in your monthly household budget. And if you're lucky enough to get some great interest rates and have a sizable deposit saved, you can score a great deal on a car finance package that can assist your household's shift to sustainability in a major way.
Driving an electric vehicle has many benefits, and the obvious one is that a fully electric vehicle produces no emissions whatsoever - it's a clean, mean, green machine. Another benefit is reduced servicing costs (when compared to a combustion engine vehicle) and no fuel costs. You'll save lots of money and do your part for the earth.
Furthermore, you can sell your old combustion engine or petrol-fuelled car on the secondary auto market for an extra cash injection. Doing so can help you build up a greater deposit for your new EV. You may even decide to trade in your current people mover at an auto dealership if you're looking to purchase an EV off the lot.
Do you suspect that you may be paying too much for your household's quarterly utility bills? Well if you haven't changed your household energy plan in a while, there's a strong chance that you very well could be. A lot of Australia's leading energy suppliers have amended their energy plans in recent years to better reflect green initiatives like carbon offsetting. By updating your energy plan, you may not only be able to reduce your household's carbon footprint, but you could even end up saving some extra funds in the process.
You can compare energy plans with ease by simply jumping onto Energy Made Easy, the Australian government's free energy price comparison service. Both businesses and households across New South Wales, South Australia, Queensland, Tasmania, and the ACT can use this nifty online tool to compare all the energy and gas plans available to them in order to find a plan that best aligns with their budget and sustainability needs.
Victorian residents currently have their own website, namely the Victorian Energy Compare domain that's operated by the Victorian State Government and the Department of Environment, Land, Water, and Planning. If you haven't done so already, we strongly recommend that all Victorian residents use the site to not only compare energy plans, but to also snag themselves $250 under Victoria's Power Saving Bonus Program.
One excellent way to make your home green, sustainable, and energy efficient is by having a licensed trade company install solar panels on your roof. These will provide renewable energy for your household, significantly reducing the amount of coal-powered electricity your family will consume and thus heavily lowering your home's carbon footprint.
At the peak of summer, when the sun shines bright and long here in Australia, you may actually be able to completely power all your home appliances from your solar panels. That is if your energy usage is modest and your solar panels are installed in a north-facing direction to fully take advantage of the sun.
As well as reducing your reliance on fossil fuels for energy, installing solar panels on your home is another great way to help you save some cash on your household's power bills. And if you generate enough energy, you can sell some electricity back to your local power grid and see a credit on your next power bill. All things considered, solar panels are undeniably an excellent investment for a sustainable household.
Top tip: a great way to fund this initiative for your home is to investigate what government rebates are available for solar panel installation and any incentives the installer may offer (i.e. discounts or cheap solar upgrades).
Want to kick your investment into solar up another notch? Another thing you can do to make your household clean and green is to install solar-powered hot water or a heat pump. Maintaining an older gas hot water system can actually add to your household's carbon footprint, as it's a fossil fuel that requires burning to heat the water.
In contrast, using renewable solar energy or a heat pump to heat your home's hot water supply can allow you and your family to enjoy hot and steamy showers whenever you like without the guilt. And as above, you'll also save some cash over time. This is yet another green investment that will be sure to pay for itself in the long term, be it in the form of reduced energy bills or by adding to the overall resale value of your home.
Like your new solar panels, some government rebates or discounts may apply to sustainable water heaters, so it's worth looking into the concessions that may be available to you in order to further fund this sustainable shift.
Finally, the issue of food waste has been making the rounds in the media lately, and for good reason. Recent reports suggest that food waste costs the Australian economy upwards of $36 billion and accounts for around three per cent of Australia's total recorded greenhouse gas emissions annually.
Whilst the impetus is very much on the agricultural sector to alter their production habits, Aussie households can also do their part by simply growing their own produce right from the comfort of home. Growing your own edible garden or veggie patch reduces the overall carbon footprint of your household's eating habits by cutting transport emissions generated by your fruit and veggies all the way down to zero. In other words, planting your own edible garden is a smidge greener than shopping locally. After all, it just doesn't get more local than your own backyard.
With all these tips and tricks up your sleeve, funding your household's sustainable shift should be as breezy as riding a bike. Or driving an electric car.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.