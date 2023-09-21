The cost of going green: How Aussie families can fund their sustainable shift

Do you suspect that you may be paying too much for your household's quarterly utility bills? Well if you haven't changed your household energy plan in a while, there's a strong chance that you very well could be. A lot of Australia's leading energy suppliers have amended their energy plans in recent years to better reflect green initiatives like carbon offsetting. By updating your energy plan, you may not only be able to reduce your household's carbon footprint, but you could even end up saving some extra funds in the process.