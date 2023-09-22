Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Comment

The Saint: Lithgow Council stirs another headwind

By The Saint
Updated September 22 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLASHBACK to the Festival of the Valley in 1969 and the Festival Queen candidates. Joint winners that year were Robyn Boyle (now Flynn) and Lyn Thompson (now Redding) second and third from left who each won a trip.
FLASHBACK to the Festival of the Valley in 1969 and the Festival Queen candidates. Joint winners that year were Robyn Boyle (now Flynn) and Lyn Thompson (now Redding) second and third from left who each won a trip.

ANOTHER week, another community backlash against a Council decision.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.