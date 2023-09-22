FORGET about submerging yourself in the Blackheath to Hartley highway tunnel any time soon. The on again, off again project for the nation's longest road tunnel is most definitely off again. The Minns government's first budget this week made it clear. The State simply can't afford the huge cost. So travellers experiencing the joys of Blackheath's Govetts Leap Road gridlock will just have to learn patience. Maybe that other thought bubble for a much shorter tunnel under the problem intersection might get another run some day.