ANOTHER week, another community backlash against a Council decision.
At the centre of the storm is the Vale Hall, considered something of a sacred site to the residents of the Vale of Clwydd - built by 'the men of the Vale' 83 years ago - and particularly to those local legends, the Vale Ladies.
The hall, at the eastern end of Mort Street, is where the Ladies toiled away on a mission of fund raising for worthy local causes.
Over the years there have been some amazing results, including $40,000 to charity this year alone. We wonder how many organisations can match that.
But now it seems the party's over with a new Council edict presenting the group with impossible challenges, particularly with the age of most of the members.
Most challenging is the demand for a formal lease in the names of all members or an even more formal and complex incorporation. Plus a requirement to pay rent, water, sewerage rates and for outdoor maintenance.
So that's it. The Vale Ladies will be shutting up shop this month, with remaining funds going to the Palliative Care Unit at Lithgow Hospital and Lithgow will be the poorer for it. The action clearly has implications for all other users of Council owned property across the district..
FOOTNOTE: It was something of an own goal by the Ladies. Council, it seems, didn't know they owned the building until the Ladies inquired after being alerted by Portland CWA who are facing the same dilemma.
FORGET about submerging yourself in the Blackheath to Hartley highway tunnel any time soon. The on again, off again project for the nation's longest road tunnel is most definitely off again. The Minns government's first budget this week made it clear. The State simply can't afford the huge cost. So travellers experiencing the joys of Blackheath's Govetts Leap Road gridlock will just have to learn patience. Maybe that other thought bubble for a much shorter tunnel under the problem intersection might get another run some day.
BUT it's not all negative for us. As predicted in this column months ago the new central fire station is to go ahead on a large vacant block between Club Lithgow and Mines Rescue. The new facility will accommodate both Lithgow and Lithgow West brigades and it's reliably reported to include a regional fire brigade training centre, possibly with some involvement with Mines Rescue.
