Workies Redbacks under 15's and 16's have made an impression on the Bathurst competition after finishing as finalists.
The Grand final match against the Scots All Saints on Saturday September 16 saw the Redbacks fight hard before being defeated 2-1.
According to coach Todd Crook, the highlight of the match was in the second half when the team put forth their best effort in hopes of securing goals.
"We fought back in the second half and played like a team and got a goal back, so we went down 2-1," Crook said.
Crook said the team did well to get so far in the Bathurst competition as it wasn't their initial goal to reach the finals.
"We only really planned the first year to go up there and win a few games and have some fun, but we actually made the grand finals, which was a bonus," Crook said.
"It was a great first year in Bathurst and to make it the grand final was a good effort."
Player and goalkeeper for the redbacks, Nate Allan won the under 16's player award for the Bathurst competition.
Other players who received honourable mentions were Josh Doalman and Zach Fitzpatrick.
The team is set to have their local presentation on October 14, where further efforts after a strong season will be recognised.
