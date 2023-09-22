There were plenty of smiles and laughter when Lithgow High School held their annual Athletics Fair Day earlier in the week.
On Monday September 18, students gathered at Tony Luchetti sportsground for a day of fitness and fun.
The day began with athletic events, in which students put their best foot forward according to event organiser Cassandra Curran.
"The students got very involved and competed well," Ms Curran said.
"The house relays were very popular and hotly contested."
After a morning of athletic endurance a barbeque lunch was served, followed by a delicious treat from Mr Whippy.
The second half of the day was when the fun began as the fair activities commenced.
According to Ms Curran the school had inflatables on offer, which included a gladiator duel, hungry hippo and a large obstacle course with a slide.
"The sumo suits were very popular as students challenged each other," Ms Curran said.
"Students also participated in indigenous games, tug o war and the ever-popular dunk tank. With the dunk tank a very popular spot to cool down."
Ms Curran said the day was successful and the school wishes to build on it in the future.
"A fabulous day was had by all, and we look forward to a bigger and better day event next year," Ms Curran said.
"I would like to thank Mr Loupos, Mr Conroy, Mr Dean and the PE staff for helping with the running of the day."
