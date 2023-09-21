Greenspot have presented Lithgow City Council with an artwork depicting the demolition of the chimney stacks at the old Wallerawang power site in November 2021.
Local artist, Caitlin Graham captured the moment that will forever be part of Lithgow's history and titled the piece "It was sad to see it go."
The lino block relief print will be added to the Lithgow Council art collection, and will be initially displayed at the Wallerawang Library to honour the local power station which operated from 1957 until 2014.
READ MORE:
Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham attended the site to accept the artwork on behalf of both the council and the local community.
"How privileged our Local Government Area is to have a company like Greenspot to purchase an amazing local work of art from an incredibly talented young artist, Caitlin Graham," Cr Statham said.
"I have personally witnessed Caitlin, and the passion she has for art, develop into an extraordinary and successful well-known artist."
Greenspot are leading the way in our LGA with their belief in our area. Brett Hawkins and his team have an outstanding vision for growth and prosperity with the old Wallerawang Power Station site and I cannot wait to see the end results in the future."
CEO of Greenspot, Brett Hawkins said it was an honour to be able to donate such a beautiful piece to contribute to capturing the history of the region.
"We believe that the artwork will play a meaningful part in honouring the legacy of the power station and the opportunities it provided for generations of local families," Mr Hawkins said.
"We are delighted to be able to donate this piece of art to the Lithgow community and we thank Mayor Statham for attending site to accept it."
Mr Hawkins said Greenspot are impressed by Miss Graham's representation of the event.
"We also acknowledge Caitlin's talent and thank her for preserving an iconic image in such a respectful and thoughtful way."
"Caitlin's work is representative of her family's connection to and love for the area and of her wish, which mirrors ours, for the history of the site to be honoured as we look to create its next chapter."
Mr Hawkins said the piece depicts both the history and future of energy generation in the region and the world.
"The image captured by the artwork is symbolic of the decarbonisation of the economy," Mr Hawkins said.
"It is also, however, a reminder of industrial ingenuity and an important local contribution to energy generation which should always be acknowledged and respected."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.