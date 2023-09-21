Lithgow Mercury
Greenspot donate artwork depicting demolition of Wallerawang Power Station cooling towers to Lithgow City Council collection

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
September 21 2023 - 3:47pm
Greenspot CEO Brett Hawkins, Artist Caitlin Graham and Mayor of Lithgow Maree Statham. Picture supplied.
Greenspot have presented Lithgow City Council with an artwork depicting the demolition of the chimney stacks at the old Wallerawang power site in November 2021.

