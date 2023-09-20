The future of the Vale Ladies remains uncertain following a meeting with the community group and a handful of Councillors on Tuesday afternoon.
Deputy Mayor Cassandra Coleman and Councillors Stephen Lesslie and Steven Ring spoke with the Vale Ladies after they announced they would be folding due to costs associated with licensing their use of the hall.
A statement from the Vale Ladies said they were instructed by Lithgow City Council for both parties to reach an agreement that would see the group need to be incorporated, have $20 million in public liability insurance and sign a lease or be charged hire of the hall.
The statement said that the group would also front the costs of water, sewer usage and the outdoor maintenance.
"The Vale Ladies are a very small stand alone charity group that does not have a head office to back them up," The statement said.
"All of the above Council demands are not sustainable for the Vale Ladies so this was the reason for final decision that was made."
Ms Coleman said she had met with the group who were feeling disillusioned after 83 years of service to the community.
"They said that they had been treated with such disrespect," Cr Coleman said.
According to Ms Coleman, many of the councillors were unaware of the situation until it was made public by the Vale Ladies.
"I assured them [the Vale :adies] that several of the Councillors had been blinded sighted and were unaware of the situation," Cr Coleman said.
"It could have been brought to our attention in one of the many information sessions that are held by Council almost weekly."
Ms Coleman said she is disappointed in the way the situation has been handled, particularly after the years of service to the community the Vale Ladies have provided.
"The Vale Ladies have a long and proud history of supporting their community and working tirelessly for local charity," Cr Coleman said.
"It is surprising that there isn't even a report on the matter at the Council meeting next Monday."
"They deserve better."
General Manager of Lithgow Council, Craig Butler said the need for an agreement was for legalities and to ensure everything is up to standard.
"Councils are not legally able to allow one group to exclusively use a public hall unless there is a lease or licence agreement in place," Mr Butler said in a statement.
"The Council has been working productively towards cleaning up a number of historical arrangements to bring those up to today's requirements. As a result, exclusive use leases are now in place for a number of Lithgow's many public halls."
Insurance must also be maintained because we cannot have visitors to the premises left exposed should there be any accidents."
"In each case, we have worked co-operatively with the community groups and only a nominal annual rental fee is charged."
Mr Butler said the Council retains the responsibility of substantial maintenance.
"The community groups are only responsible for minor matters like cleaning, waste management and the changing of light globes.
Mr Butler said there is no need for the Vale Ladies to be concerned about the process and the Council will continue to support the work they do in the community.
"Lithgow Council is immensely supportive of their continuing operation, as we are for the many other community groups across the city," Mr Butler said
"The Vale Ladies have been invited to meet with Council staff to discuss any concerns they have."
At this stage, there are no public details about whether the meeting will occur.
Councillor Eric Mahony said he is concerned about the situation and the future of the Vale Ladies, and doubts a gap will be filled if community organisations cease to exist.
"We need to have an approach to fees and charges that takes into consideration community benefit. We have a number of community services coming forward out of Council owned buildings such as the Vale Hall Ladies, The Community Nursery, the Community Theatre on Main Street," Cr Mahony said.
"I would suggest with confidence that Council would not step into the breach to supply these services, if they closed."
"These services play a vital role in strengthening our community life and enriching and supporting the lives of our residents.
"It's essential as a Council that we find a way to support these services that have become such an integral part of our community fabric."
The Vale Ladies have been fundraising for the community for 83 years, with the hall being in the care of Jan and her late husband Max Hawkins.
In July this year, the group donated $25,000 to the palliative care unit being constructed at Lithgow Hospital.
On Satuday September 16, the Vale Ladies held their final bingo, where all funds were donated to the palliative care unit at Lithgow Hospital.
The Mercury has contacted Mayor Maree Statham for comment.
