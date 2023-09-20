THE weather has warmed up weeks in advance this year, and when the sun is shining, the snakes come out to slither.
There have already been reports of various sightings in Lithgow's backyards on social media, with residents seeking advice on how to deal with their slithery visitors.
Luckily, the region has a licensed snake catcher on the books this year.
Stefanie Lesser, owner of Wild Woofers Snake Catching, Pet Sitting and Dog Walking in Bathurst, recently gained her qualifications to service those in the area who are looking to relocate any slippery serpents.
Ms Lesser has a lot of tips as to how to prevent a snake entering your property, or what to do if you find yourself face to face with a legless lizard.
"Keep your grass short, and keep wood piles and stuff away from your house, and if you've got corrugated sheets, keep them standing up if possible," she said.
"If you do see one [a snake], keep your pets and kids inside and keep an eye on where it is and where it goes if you can."
Once you have an eye on the snake, Ms Lesser recommends just waiting it out, as snakes are generally just passing through.
However, if one does make it inside the home, she said the best course of action is to block off any doorways to other internal rooms.
"My best advice is to, whichever way it [the snake] came in, leave that way open for it because it will probably find its way out," she said.
"So if it's come through the laundry door, block everything else off and leave the laundry door open for it.
Though snakes generally avoid more urban areas, they can be found anywhere, as they are generally on the hunt for warmth and food after emerging from their winter brumation.
This is why Ms Lesser said it is still important to be prepared for any unwanted guests regardless of where you're located.
"It's good to have a snake bite kit or at least a couple of snake bite bandages in the house as well if you have had snakes in the past or if you have kids or dogs or whatever," she said.
"The key is to get the pressurised bandage on straight away if you get bit or your animal gets bit, and keep calm.
"Even if there is a dead snake and your dog is fine or your cat is fine, take it to the vet straight away for a blood test because it might not show symptoms for a couple of hours, but then it's too late."
The most important message from Ms Lesser, though, was not to kill any snakes that people in the community come in contact with as it is a $5000 fine.
