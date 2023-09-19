Evaluating the ROI of managed IT services for your organisation

Do managed IT services have an impactful return on investment (ROI)? Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

In the current world, all businesses operate on information technology. Unfortunately, not every organisation has the knowledge, skills, and tools to manage its information technology.



The good news is that you can utilise managed IT service providers to make your work easier. Companies like Milnsbridge Managed IT offer an easy and quick way to have an expert handle all your business's digital infrastructure.



But do managed IT services have an impactful return on investment (ROI)? Likely any other outsourced service, managed IT services should be worth the money and time you invest. This article provides steps to evaluate and measure the return on investment from managed IT services.

Managed IT services ROI: What is it?

Simply put, managed IT services ROI includes the return on investment from hiring a managed service provider. The return on investments narrows down to whether your respective provider is meeting the objectives and goals assigned to them. Again, are they worth the time and budget you allocate and spend on them?

How do I measure managed services return on investment?

When you hear about calculating managed IT services ROI, you will likely compare the services received to the budget spent. However, it entails more than this, as the figures will not depict the entire picture.



Therefore, to understand your managed IT services ROI properly, you must first understand the possible risks associated with your business and the amount they could cost. Typically, the costs for managed IT services should be less than your potential risks.

Determine and evaluate risk

Every business should have a continuity plan to help counter all potential risks. Additionally, you need to identify how likely particular instances will happen and the amount of resources required for possible recovery or to install preventative measures. Besides fixing things when they break, managed services in IT also focus on preventive maintenance and proactive monitoring, thus keeping systems running well.

Get feedback from your MSP regularly

It would be best to ask your employees who use the particular outsourced services to provide feedback. This allows you to get excellent feedback on whether you are getting valuable ROI from the managed service provider. Ask the staff to point out areas that are underperforming or require improvement.

Understanding the real cost of downtime

Experiencing downtime in your business can affect your customer's loyalty and revenue. Additionally, it can cause harm to your reputation as a business. Research shows that most huge businesses will lose 100,000 dollars every hour when their website is experiencing downtime. Ensure you consider the associated customer satisfaction and the value of your reputation each time you calculate the downtime.

Ask yourself questions like: How I would like to track my return on investments? And, what is the biggest problem concerning the cost of managing IT services? You can get a professional to help you calculate and answer these questions better.

Measure the value of managed services

It is best to employ a streamlined process for reporting issues if you utilise a managed services contract for your business. Also, agree on a specific timeframe for your managed services provider to give feedback and start working on the problem at hand. These agreements guarantee that issues will be handled in the proper manner and at the right time. This way, you do not have to wait for days or hours before your problems are attended to.