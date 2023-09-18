Wallerawang Public School are the recipients of one of the most prestigious honours in public education, winning the NSW Minister's and Secretary's Awards for Excellence in the category of Secretary's Award for Outstanding School Achievement for Sustained Growth in Reading Improvement.
The award for recognition of ongoing improvement, particularly results in reading was received at a ceremony attended by Principal Jenny Lamborn and Assistant Principal Katrena Fraser.
According to Ms Lamborn, The ceremony was held at Town Hall and local business Black Gold live streamed the event for staff who were unaware of its significance.
"There was loud applause from all in attendance as Wallerawang Public School was called to the stage," Ms Lamborn said.
Ms Lamborn said the culture of the school contributed to receiving the award as it is one of equity.
"Through creating a culture of high expectations every FACE is known, valued and cared for and we have a shared responsibility and accountability for all our students," Ms Lamborn said.
" There has been a focused approach on student growth and attainment and as a result we continue to demonstrate improvement and growth through a data driven approach."
"The culture of the school is that every student is known, valued and cared for and collectively we can make a difference for all our students."
