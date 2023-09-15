4 tips to simplify crypto tax reporting

As crypto investing continues to increase in popularity, complying with ATO regulations becomes paramount. Picture Shutterstock

Cryptocurrency investments-with their increasing popularity and simultaneous challenges like security issues, unpredictable regulations, and a volatile market-remain alluring for many. A recent Statista survey showed about 25.6 per cent of Australian respondents have dipped their toes into cryptocurrency waters.

This rising wave of digital asset adoption has perked up the ears of the Australian Tax Office-hence, they've issued a friendly reminder that Aussies need to account for any spending, selling, or even trading of crypto in their tax returns. Simply put, any profit or loss made through cryptocurrency can have tax implications.

Making sense of these stricter rules adds a new degree of complexity for would-be investors and traders. That's why this handy guide is equipped with four tips for making your cryptocurrency tax reporting more streamlined.

1 Use crypto tax software

Crypto tax software, designed specifically to analyse crypto transactions and transform them into appropriate tax forms, helps simplify the often overwhelming task of tax reporting. Syla, for instance, is a tax software standout that takes ease-of-use to new heights.

Syla is armed with a suite of remarkable features such as automatic import, intelligent classification, and an exclusive Lowest Tax First Out (LTFO) parcel matching algorithm to help users achieve the lowest tax outcomes within the legal limits. Syla also seamlessly integrates with major cryptocurrency platforms like CoinSpot-an established exchange in Australia that offers a vast selection of cryptocurrencies for trading.

Integrating Syla and CoinSpot ensures an efficient, error-free, and time-saving solution for crypto tax reporting. Traders can now directly import their transactions from CoinSpot into Syla, which then calculates their tax obligations based on the current tax laws.

Most exchanges don't have the ability to generate comprehensive tax reports. So, integrating your account with your preferred crypto tax software effectively gives you a centralised record-keeping portal to streamline monitoring all taxable and deductible cryptocurrency events.

Having all your historical data in one place allows the software to generate more accurate reports. Moreover, investing in a crypto tax software will keep you abreast of any regulatory changes, ensuring compliance without constant vigilance.

2 Back up your records offline

While using a reliable crypto tax tool is always best, downloading personal records of all transactions related to your digital assets is an equally important practice. This practice includes keeping tabs on the following:

Receipts from purchasing, selling, or transferring crypto assets

Digital wallet records and keys

Transaction dates

The digital assets' value in Australian dollars at the time of the transactions

Using a crypto tax software makes this easier as you can easily download CSV files of pertinent transaction statements, such as:

Tax statement

Transaction history

End of fiscal year (EOFY) Statement

Keeping a comprehensive record of all your crypto transactions safeguards you from potential loss of information. The ATO suggests holding records for at least five years to ensure that it covers different amendment periods for assessable income.

3 Seek professional advice

Striding into the jungle-like world of cryptocurrency taxation, particularly for newcomers, can be less daunting with a seasoned tax professional by your side. These pros act as your lighthouse, guiding you safely past convoluted tax laws and ensuring you don't spend more than what's necessary.

Here are the benefits derived of soliciting the expertise of a tax professional for your crypto tax reporting:

Accurate and efficient reporting : Tracking and categorising crypto transactions can be a challenging and time-consuming pursuit. A tax professional helps ensure accurate reporting, minimising potential errors that can lead to audits or potential penalties.

Maximising deductions: In addition to the above, crypto tax professionals can identify capital losses and other possible deductions that can be easy for the average person to overlook. This can include things like mining operation costs, exchange losses and other related fees.

Overall, a tax professional's industry-specific knowledge can help you navigate the evolving nuances of crypto taxation and learn to leverage specific regulations, such as holding on to a digital asset for over 12 months to be eligible for a CGT discount.

Final words

While cryptocurrency entered mainstream consciousness with the promise of being a decentralised and unregulated asset, it isn't exempted from tax responsibilities. And as crypto investing continues to increase in popularity, complying with ATO regulations becomes paramount.