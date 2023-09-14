Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Great Western Highway to close during night between Mount Victoria and Lithgow

September 15 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A section of the Great Western Highway will be closed in both directions due to maintenance work. File picture.
A section of the Great Western Highway will be closed in both directions due to maintenance work. File picture.

DRIVERS are being asked to allow for an additional five minutes of travel time when the Great Western Highway is closed in both directions between Mount Victoria and Lithgow during an upcoming evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.