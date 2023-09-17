The Saint: Fire season is a risky business in Lithgow

THE sidewalk audience couldn't help but notice work under way again on the old church adjacent to Queen Elizabeth Park. Brave plans to create a restaurant came to an abrupt halt back in 2019 - after obviously a good deal of expenditure - when a nearby water main burst and caused heaps of damage. It was widely reported at the time that Council was denying any responsibility in the flood and the owner was left high and dry. Now our attention has been drawn to the rather extensive new building work under way at the southern end of the landmark site that in a past life was a storage unit for the Bracey store and a display lot for used cars.

