Hazard reduction at Portland as spring starts to heat up

Updated September 12 2023 - 8:49am, first published 8:44am
A difficult summer is being predicted for firefighters. File picture.
AS spring starts to heat up, local NSW Rural Fire Service members are set to conduct their second hazard reduction burn in three weeks.

Local News

