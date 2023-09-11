The latest health data indicates Lithgow Hospital dealt with less Emergency Room (ER) attendances, but more ambulance arrivals in the April-June 2023 Bureau of Health Information (BHI) quarterly report.
According the report, ER presentations and attendances showed drops in comparison to the same quarter last year, where as the amount of people who arrived by ambulance increased by 6.3 per cent.
Patients receiving their treatment on time dropped by 0.4 per cent, with 76.9 per cent for the April-June 2023 quarter.
75 per cent of patients left the hospital within four hours, which was a 1.8 drop from the same quarter last year.
The time it took to transfer patients from paramedics to ER staff remained steady with 95.5 per cent occurring within 30 minutes for the same quarter this year and last.
Elective surgery statistics showed a drop in the number of procedures performed at Lithgow Hospital for the quarter, but there was a 41.9 per cent increase in surgeries performed on time.
99.3 per cent of elective patients received their surgery on time this quarter.
Urgent surgery saw a drop of 9 days waiting time this quarter, with a 16 day wait compared to 25 at the same time last year.
Semi-urgent patients waited 55 days for their surgery for April-June this year, compared with 70 days for the same quarter in 2022.
Non-urgent surgery waits saw a significant drop of 74 days, with the wait being 287 compared to 361 in April-June last year.
No results were released for any patients who waited longer than recommended for surgery due to low numbers.
BHI Chief Executive Dr Diane Watson said the latest report shows NSW public health services experienced high demand in the second quarter for the year.
"In April to June 2023, ambulance response times improved from the record long waits the same time one year ago," Dr Watson said.
"The number of elective surgery patients on the waiting list who had waited longer than recommended also halved."
