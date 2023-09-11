Lithgow Mercury
Bureau of Health Information April-June 2023 report shows drop in wait times at Lithgow Hospital

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated September 11 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 10:28am
Lithgow Hospital with Dr Diane Wilson inset.
Lithgow Hospital with Dr Diane Wilson inset.

The latest health data indicates Lithgow Hospital dealt with less Emergency Room (ER) attendances, but more ambulance arrivals in the April-June 2023 Bureau of Health Information (BHI) quarterly report.

