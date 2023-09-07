FROM island living to countryside escapes, there is plenty on the property market across Australia that doesn't have to break the bank.
Check out these nine homes listed for sale under $500,000:
48 Leslie Street, Clunes, VIC - $499,000
Positioned an easy drive to the popular tourist town of Daylesford, this two-bedroom home in Clunes is full of charm.
Set on 1062 square metres and close to the town's centre, the home is surrounded by matured gardens where you can meander along pathways dotted with established natives, exotics and European plants.
There's also a grand old fig tree to admire and spectacular views across the hills.
Inside the home has been updated throughout, including the bathroom which features a classic black and white checkerboard floor, a waterfall shower head and subway tiles.
The galley kitchen has also been updated with white subway tiles, an electric oven and a gas cooktop.
The two bedrooms are positioned off the lounge and dining room where you can keep warm via the Eureka wood heater.
5 Doctors Gap Road, Lithgow, NSW - $415,000
Lithgow is located in a Central Tablelands valley just 20 minutes west of the Blue Mountains and two hours from Sydney.
This two-bedroom home is located in a tightly held area in the countryside that offers incredible views and access to rugged bushland.
Designed to offer the sense of living in a "secret garden", the home comprises two bedrooms and free-flow living over a single level.
Features include high ceilings, a centrally located wood fireplace and a curved archway.
Set quietly back from the landscaped front garden, the home also includes a bright, airy sunroom, meal prep kitchen and covered outdoor area.
The home is surrounded by established gardens, winding paths and entertainment areas.
12 Moore Street, Invermay, Tasmania - offers over $390,000
Located three kilometres from the centre of Launceston, this 1920s cottage is full of character.
From the front facade to the inside, the home blends modern updates with period features including picture rails, mantle pieces, and high ceilings.
It features three bedrooms and the living and dining areas provide plenty of room to relax or entertain.
Situated on a flat, fully fenced block, the property offers a secure environment for children and pets to play freely.
A garden shed and carport provide plenty of storage space and parking options..
7 Frances Street, Gloucester, NSW - $389,000
Set at the foothills of the picturesque Bucketts Mountains and close to Barrington Tops, Gloucester offers a laidback lifestyle two hours from Newcastle CBD and under an hour to the Mid North Coast town of Forster.
This three-bedroom home is set on a flat 613 square metre block and is a short walk to the local schools, the main street and the river.
The property has had some updates with a fresh coat of paint and a new kitchen, but provides plenty of potential for renovators wanting to add their own touch.
Features include an open-plan lounge room, polished timber floors and a slow-combustion wood fire to keep the home toasty during the winter months.
3 Melaleuca Street, Annandale, QLD - $469,000
Located 15 minutes outside of Townsville in north Queensland, this three-bedroom home offers a large open-plan living and dining area, with a huge outdoor entertaining area.
Outdoors there is a huge swimming pool to cool off during the warmer months.
Ceiling fans and air conditioning keep the inside of the home cool.
All three bedrooms include built-in robes and the main bedroom includes an ensuite and direct access to the verandah and pool.
A rumpus room at the front of the home could be utilised as a king-size fourth bedroom or as a work-from-home space.
137 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge, SA - $310,000 to $320,000
Murray Bridge is a rural town positioned on the banks of the Murray River and less than an hour from Adelaide.
The solid stone three-bedroom home is located in central Murray Bridge and offers a blank canvas to make it into your own.
Bursting with character features throughout, the home also has a light-filled kitchen with an adjacent open-plan dining area and lounge room.
There is a split system air conditioning system and polished floorboards.
The property also has low-maintenance gardens both front and rear and priced at under $350,000, it is a great deal for either a first-home buyer, a downsizer or an investor.
53 Guernsey Street, Scone, NSW - $470,000 to $490,000
This cottage located in the Upper Hunter suburb of Scone is brimming with country charm.
Featuring four bedrooms and new carpet throughout, there is also a large dine-in kitchen with modern appliances.
Original wood-panelled walls in the living rooms add to the character of the space which also features a vintage cast iron fireplace and a barn door.
The master bedroom includes an ensuite while the rest of the family is serviced with a main bathroom and separate powder room.
The home includes a mud room that flows through to the laundry, making it perfect for the busy family.
There is also a paved outdoor entertaining area and verandahs at both the front and rear with garden views.
3 Willes Street, Russell Island, QLD - $495,000 ONO
If you have ever wanted to live on an island, here is your chance.
Accessible from the mainland via ferry or car ferry, Russell Island is situated just off the coast of Brisbane and is the largest of the Southern Moreton Bay Islands
This two-storey is perfectly positioned to capture water views from its elevated position.
It offers three bedrooms, one bathroom and at the heart of the home on the upper level is the gourmet kitchen, dining area and a spacious living room.
Sit back on the expansive deck and soak up the water views and sea breezes or look out over the property's lush gardens.
The property is within walking distance to the boat ramp and amenities including shops, cafes and the local swimming pool.
