The Saint: Don't throw out the baby

YEP, Christmas has come early this year. And last year. And the year before that .. and so on, but you get the gist! The first of the Christmas come ons predictably began appearing in our supermarkets this week. Well after all it is September so get in early and beat the rush, if you've got over Easter, Mothers Day, Fathers Day, Groundhog Day and whatever other 'day' inflicts pain on your wallet.

