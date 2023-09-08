The Saint: Don't throw out the baby

IT seems that in high places there's finally a creeping realisation that the realities of renewable energy transition are not keeping pace with lofty ambitions.
There's an admission that maybe we'd better not dump the old reliables - as in coal and gas - just yet. The sun may shine and the wind may blow but maybe, just maybe, the lights will still go out. Hello!
The concerns are highlighted by moves for the government to subsidise an extended life for the big Eraring power station (think 20 percent of the State's supply) beyond the planned closure in 2025.
An industry peak body was quoted in the Herald this week that keeping Eraring on line for a while longer would 'reduce the reliability risks if renewable energy projects were delayed'. As seems increasingly likely.
Enter Environment Minister Penny Sharpe who said retirement of coal fired power stations had been made more difficult by the Coalition government's policy of selling off electricity assets.
The Princes of Darkness among the sun and wind lobbyists will not be happy. But for now it seems in the Minns government there's a realisation that perhaps, just perhaps, we better not throw out the baby with the bathwater. At least not yet.
YEP, Christmas has come early this year. And last year. And the year before that .. and so on, but you get the gist! The first of the Christmas come ons predictably began appearing in our supermarkets this week. Well after all it is September so get in early and beat the rush, if you've got over Easter, Mothers Day, Fathers Day, Groundhog Day and whatever other 'day' inflicts pain on your wallet.
IT'S of real concern to see the number of residents in Lithgow finding it necessary to seek food support. The queues seem to grow bigger each week. We can't recall scenes like this in Lithgow since the extended miner strikes post World War II when soup kitchens were set up in the schools so at least the kids didn't go hungry.
NOT long now until we're back into Daylight Saving for another term. It kicks in first week in October and continues through to March. Seems like only last week we were turning our clocks back to Eastern Standard Time.
LOTS of colourful descriptions of Donald Trump out there but one that caught our attention lately was '..the moral compass of an axe murderer'. Surely not. And that was from someone on his own team.
