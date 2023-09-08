Lithgow Mercury
The Saint: Don't throw out the baby

By The Saint
Updated September 8 2023 - 11:43am, first published 11:30am
Flashback Friday- IT was VIP Corner in the Court House Hotel on the 90s campaign trail when future Prime Minister Paul Keating and Anita finally encountered the legendary footy hero Stomper Staines.
IT seems that in high places there's finally a creeping realisation that the realities of renewable energy transition are not keeping pace with lofty ambitions.

