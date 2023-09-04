Over 250 homes in the region have been visited by local firefighters to provide safety advice as Spring brings a higher risk of kitchen fires.
According to Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) there were 369 fires in cooking areas during Spring last year, which made up 40 per cent of residential fires that season.
FRNSW crews have been conducting home inspections free of charge in areas including Portland and Lithgow West to ensure the best possible fire safety for residents.
Crews provided advice advice about fire risks and harm minimisation, barbecue and household fire safety; and even provide wooden spoons to householders to remind them to keep "looking while cooking."
FRNSW Duty Commander - Metro West, John Moore, said the crews were happy to provide residents with knowledge and peace of mind.
"Over the last two winters, up to 45% of the homes that suffered fires did not have a working smoke alarm," Mr Moore said.
"Either they weren't operational or there simply wasn't an alarm installed."
"That complacency has to change because working smoke alarms save lives."
Residents can book a free home safety visit through the FRNSW website at: https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/visits
