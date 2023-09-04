Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow's FRNSW firefighters give safety advice as warmer seasons begin

By Newsroom
Updated September 4 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:48pm
Local firefighters visited Lithgow homes over the weekend to conduct fire safety inspections. File picture.
Over 250 homes in the region have been visited by local firefighters to provide safety advice as Spring brings a higher risk of kitchen fires.

