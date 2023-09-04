Lithgow Mercury
New building at Thales ensures Lithgow's long contribution to Australia's defence industry will continue

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
September 4 2023 - 12:00pm
Julie Bown, Vice President of Land, Thales Australia and New Zealand, The Hon. Pat Conroy MP Minister for Defence Industry and Country Director & Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Connolly cut the ribbon to open the new building in Lithgow. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Julie Bown, Vice President of Land, Thales Australia and New Zealand, The Hon. Pat Conroy MP Minister for Defence Industry and Country Director & Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Connolly cut the ribbon to open the new building in Lithgow. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

The opening of an advanced manufacturing facility at Thales has marked the beginning of the company's plan to transform its Lithgow site into a hub for Australia's next generation of weapon design.

Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

