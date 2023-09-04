The opening of an advanced manufacturing facility at Thales has marked the beginning of the company's plan to transform its Lithgow site into a hub for Australia's next generation of weapon design.
The new facility features the integration of traditional manufacturing with new technology, including a 3D printer and purpose built live testing and evaluation systems.
Minister for Defence Industry, Pat Conroy attended the Lithgow factory on Thursday, August 31 to officially open the new building.
READ MORE:
Minister Conroy said it was an honour to open the facility as Lithgow has a deeply entrenched past and present contribution to the nation's defence industry.
"Think about the fact the factory has 110 years of operation, [produced weapons] from the Lee Enfield 303 through to the Owen's gun," Mr Conroy said.
"150 workers are currently contributing to the heart of the nation."
"Lots of regions like to claim they are the heart of the defence industry, but few would challenge Lithgow both in historical and current contributions."
Julie Bown, Vice President of Land, Thales Australia and New Zealand said Thales holds Lithgow's history to high regard and acknowledges multiple generations of working families will lead the company into the future.
"Lithgow Arms is the home of the only small arms manufacturing capability in Australia and we are proud to be a major employer in regional NSW. Our workforce is highly skilled and multi-generational," Ms Brown said.
"Lithgow Arms has a proud and distinguished 110-year history of sovereign small arms production for Defence and this is part of a plan for the next phase of production."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.