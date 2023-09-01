The proposed big battery at Mount Piper is one step closer to realisation, with Lithgow City Council approving a Development Application for borehole drilling and pit excavation at the August meeting.
The drilling and excavation process will assess geotechnical conditions, environmental factors, potential hazards and determine the design of the proposed battery.
Energy Australia's Environment Licencing and Approvals Specialist, Robert Setter addressed the public forum by emphasising the need for the process to occur.
READ MORE:
"Through the drilling of these bore holes, we'll be able to gather information that is critical to the planning of a Mount Piper big battery project such as groundwater information, confirming the existence and occasions of mind voids, soil contamination, as well as geological information," Mr Setter said.
According to Mr Setter, studies were conducted as part of the DA to ensure there would not be any disruptions during the drilling and excavation process.
Studies that have been conducted as part of this application include noise, visual heritage, water and biodiversity," Mr Setter said.
"The study showed that there'll be no significant impact as a result of proposed activity."
Councillor Eric Mahony expressed his support for the proposed big battery project and the positive impact it would have on the region.
"This is an important development, and it's part of it's part of an offline storage system of power, and energy," Cr Mahony said.
"It's something that I'm really pleased to see happening in our region, and will be part of our improved energy security going forward."
Councillor Col O'Connor said the project is a good move from Energy Australia and the drilling and excavation is necessary to ensure the projects best outcome.
"these drill holes will give them [Energy Australia] a good idea of what's under the ground, the cost and the feasibility studies that they've got to do," Cr O'Connor said.
"It's a good project."
Councillor Steven Ring said the boreholes indicate the project is still in very early stages and it's too soon to determine the impact it will have on the region.
"What we are approving tonight are the boreholes, Once they've done they're going to make decisions on their design for the proposed battery," Cr Ring said.
"Once that's done, then we can see whether or not it is a good outcome for the community."
The Development Application was approved unanimously by Lithgow City Council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.