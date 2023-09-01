Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow City Council approves DA for Energy Australia to undertake preliminary studies of Mount Piper Big battery

Reidun Berntsen
Reidun Berntsen
Updated September 1 2023 - 11:33am, first published 10:21am
Energy Australias Environment Licencing and Approvals Specialist, Robert Setter speaking during public forum. Picture from Lithgow City Council Youtube.
The proposed big battery at Mount Piper is one step closer to realisation, with Lithgow City Council approving a Development Application for borehole drilling and pit excavation at the August meeting.

