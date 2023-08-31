The blossoms and bees made an early appearance this year, with a warmer August than 2022 for Lithgow, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The highest temperature for the region was on the 25th, where it reached 18.7 degrees.
In 2022, the highest was 17.9 Winter was still very much present on August 6, with the lowest temperature of -3.5 degrees, which was colder than last years low of -2.6.
Rainfall decreased significantly compared to 2022, when a La Nina weather pattern was present.
As we move into an El Nino pattern, the total rainfall for the region was 42.2 millimetres this year, compared to 71.6 millimetres in 2022.
Our highest rainfall in the first 30 days of August was on the 14th, with a total of 17.2 millimetres, compared to 32 millimetres on August 5, 2022.
