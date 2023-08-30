The Saint: The Gap dilemma? Blame Canberra

ALL the feel good vibes from the soccer World Cup have been swamped by the ruckus stirred up from a smooch planted on the lips of a Spanish player by one of their own very senior officials. A quick pash in the euphoria of the moment has led to riots in the street and baying for blood in Spain when the lady in question took offence. Just as well she didn't get patted on the bum. Not condoning this but it all seems more than a bit over the top under the circumstances and puts pay to the belief that winners are grinners. Well, not all of them it seems. Ah, the pain in Spain goes on an on.

