The Saint: The Gap dilemma? Blame Canberra

THE standoff and frustration over the closure of the Hartley Valley Road at Browns Gap goes on and on with no real conclusion in sight.
The Gap has been closed to all but residents for over a year after record Summer rains caused a few geological problems. Land slips, rock slides and things like that.
Ever cautious Council closed the popular route between Lithgow and Hartley and eventually began a program of on and off remedial works.
READ MORE:
After access to disaster relief funds the work picked up but was still slow going.
When the Mines Subsidence people finally did their bit with a collapsed air shaft there were confident predictions of a re-opening by the end of August but that deadline has come and gone and it's still a road less travelled.
Seems part of the problem is that Council had to pay up front for remedial work then apply for promised reimbursement from the Commonwealth Government Disaster Restoration Fund. And they're still waiting.
According to Council the final stages are described as '..funding ready and just waiting on the cash injection' from Albo's lot.
Show us the money and all should be well within three to four weeks after that. Whenever 'that' is!
WHAT better way to celebrate Spring's arrival than being immersed in the music of Lithgow Community Orchestra's Spring Concert series in the Notre Dame lecture theatre in our hospital precinct from 3 pm Sunday. A popular mixed program this time supported by the Lounge Room Piano Trio. It's free too. Then make a diary entry for repeat performances on Sundays September 10 and 17 at 'Bark Ridge' on the Hampton-Rydal Road as part of Daffodils at Rydal. A wander through the gardens is an added incentive.
ALL the feel good vibes from the soccer World Cup have been swamped by the ruckus stirred up from a smooch planted on the lips of a Spanish player by one of their own very senior officials. A quick pash in the euphoria of the moment has led to riots in the street and baying for blood in Spain when the lady in question took offence. Just as well she didn't get patted on the bum. Not condoning this but it all seems more than a bit over the top under the circumstances and puts pay to the belief that winners are grinners. Well, not all of them it seems. Ah, the pain in Spain goes on an on.
WHEN Wally 'The King' Lewis went public with the incurable effects of his illustrious footy career head knocks it surely rang alarm bells among a lot of parents and the general sports loving public over the realities of some contact sports. But footy's only part of the issue. Far worse, though thankfully with fewer participants, is professional boxing where the aim of the game is to render your opponent senseless. Then there's that dreadful barbaric no holds barred UFC fighting which says more about the baying crowds who throng to the arena than the battlers taking part. The fighters get beaten to a pulp for the money. The crowds do it for the blood . Seems we haven't advanced far from ancient Rome.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.