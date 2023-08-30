Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Comment

The Saint: The Gap dilemma? Blame Canberra

By The Saint
Updated September 1 2023 - 11:44am, first published August 30 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blissful best describes the arrival of Springtime when glorious blossoms line our byways and highways as here near QE Park.
Blissful best describes the arrival of Springtime when glorious blossoms line our byways and highways as here near QE Park.

THE standoff and frustration over the closure of the Hartley Valley Road at Browns Gap goes on and on with no real conclusion in sight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.