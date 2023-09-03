Portland's annual 'Born To Run' festival is just around the corner, with a new trek on offer for participants.
According to Event Race Director and ANT Fitness owner, Andrew Neville a half marathon will be a new option at the race to be held on September 30.
"Half marathons have really grown in popularity over the last 5-10 years," Neville said.
"To be able to offer one now in Portland is really exciting."
Other races on offer are a 2k Kids Race (12 and under); 5k Trails and10k Trails.
Neville said taking part in the races allow the opportunity to enjoy the natural landscapes and experience the world beyond social media.
"All the races get the views of limestone lakes, twin lakes the millpond," Neville said.
"I think just to be able to experience running or walking in that natural landscape is something that people one longed for, and probably need after COVID."
According to Neville, every participant that crosses the finish line will receive a medal for their acheivement.
"It's about having a go, if you cross that finish line, we're more than proud to present a medal and we'll hang up on you too," Neville said.
"We will reward you for champion you are."
For more information on registering, visit www.borntorunfestival.com.au
