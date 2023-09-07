Being from a small town didn't stop Troy McDonald and Brett Baker from the big concept they had that would fill a gap in the mining industry.
The duo who are from the Lithgow area developed 'Torqn', an app that has revolutionised the way mining companies purchase multi-million dollar equipment.
According to Mr Baker, the concept originated from their experience working as executives at BHP. "There's so much loss of time, money and resources, just from people, or a lack of collaboration, and particularly around equipment.
"When you go across an industry that just blows out to hundreds of millions of dollars getting wasted," Mr Baker said. "When you could you can sort it quickly."
The duo realised that filling the gap with 'Torqn' could save millions of dollars through its LinkedIn style format mixed with forum discussion and equipment reviews.
"With cars, you've got forums, people jump on there and say, 'Hey, I've got this problem with my car and five people will answer it'," Mr Baker said.
"You can get answers for your $12,000 Holden, but you can't sort of tap into a network and get answers for a $10 million miner."
The app has gone global since it launched, which Mr Baker and McDonald said isn't bad for a couple of blokes from Lithgow.
"We've got people all around the world, but rather than connecting with people, you're subscribing to an industry loop," Mr McDonald said.
" A good example I give is there was a person in South Africa on the weekend, they had a problem with their dump truck and the problem was solved by a person in Lithuania."
The farmboys are taking on the tech giants.- Troy McDonald
'Torqn' has a vast range of opportunities to expand into other industries in the future, according to Mr McDonald. "We're in mining at the moment, but the software has been designed so that we can go into any industry.
"So we can go into aviation, for example, and we can put all the components on the 747 Jumbo jets only," Mr McDonald said. "We can go in the defense sector and load up all the artillery and the tanks and things, it's early days at the moment."
Mining is deeply entrenched in the roots of the duo with Mr Baker's father once managing the Clarence Colliery, while Mr McDonald's brothers still work in the industry.
Mr Baker and Mr McDonald were raised in the region, attended local schools and were only a year apart, but never crossed paths during that time, Mr Baker said.
"We've just figured out how close we lived, out near Sodwalls and Hampton, and we didn't know each other, Year 11 and Year 12 don't mix.
"I knew of Troy, but didn't know him personally, and it wasn't until we started working together in Dendrobium in 2003 that we actually went 'oh you went to Lithgow High'," Mr Baker said. "It's funny to hook up years and years later."
The duo credit their Lithgow background and it's mining history for providing them with ground level knowledge for development of the app. "I think it's allowed us to understand what the issues are at the ground level.
"A lot of these other tech companies start up, they're into fintech or biotech or all that stuff that's sexy," Mr McDonald said.
"But because we understand how the operators and the tradesmen have the problems that they have, and the frustrations that they get, we wouldn't have got that if we didn't have a grassroots upbringing."
Spider bites, electrocution and severe bleeding were just some of the injuries confronting teams at the Coal Services Western Region First Aid competition held near Mudgee last month.
Six teams competed at the event, with Ulan Surface Operations (Glencore) taking home the winning title.
The teams were challenged through simulated emergency first aid situations to test their CPR skills, ability to triage a multi-casualty emergency event and their knowledge of first aid theory.
Ulan Surface Operations Emergency Response Team Captain, Greg Reynolds, said he was incredibly proud of his team for taking home the title.
"It's great to be able to compete at competitions like this, where we can test our skills and refine our emergency responses," Greg said.
The safety of our people is always a focus at Ulan Surface Operations and our results are a reflection of that ethos.- Greg Reynolds
Mark D'Elboux, Mines Rescue Western Regional Manager, said the event is an opportunity for teams to apply the skills they learn through first aid training at Mines Rescue.
'Many of the people we train work in remote locations where timely first aid can be life-saving. The scenarios are as close to real life as it gets and require teams to manage environmental and equipment hazards as well as multiple injuries and distressed casualties. In each scenario, teams are judged on how well they work together with limited equipment and how they respond to each situation, as well as their first aid proficiency.'
Mark explained that the breadth of services offered by Coal Services' businesses helped to protect the health and safety of those working in the NSW coal industry.
'There are more than 3,000 workers directly employed in the coal mining regions of Lithgow and Mudgee. At some stage during their mining careers almost every one of those workers will have visited one of Coal Services' offices,' he said.
The training offered by Mines Rescue is not limited to the mining industry. Many courses are relevant to industries outside of mining where skills in first aid, working safely at heights or in confined spaces are necessary.
Mark explained that being safety-focused goes beyond just attending a course.
'In business today, it's more than just being able to operate safety. It's creating safety focused cultures that starts with health and safety policies and processes and then ensuring that these are implemented and monitored ongoing.'