How two Lithgow men revolutionised the mining industry with Torqn app Advertising Feature

Troy McDonald and Brett Baker have transformed the mining industry with their innovative app 'Torqn'. Picture Supplied

Being from a small town didn't stop Troy McDonald and Brett Baker from the big concept they had that would fill a gap in the mining industry.

The duo who are from the Lithgow area developed 'Torqn', an app that has revolutionised the way mining companies purchase multi-million dollar equipment.

According to Mr Baker, the concept originated from their experience working as executives at BHP. "There's so much loss of time, money and resources, just from people, or a lack of collaboration, and particularly around equipment.



"When you go across an industry that just blows out to hundreds of millions of dollars getting wasted," Mr Baker said. "When you could you can sort it quickly."



The duo realised that filling the gap with 'Torqn' could save millions of dollars through its LinkedIn style format mixed with forum discussion and equipment reviews.

"With cars, you've got forums, people jump on there and say, 'Hey, I've got this problem with my car and five people will answer it'," Mr Baker said.



"You can get answers for your $12,000 Holden, but you can't sort of tap into a network and get answers for a $10 million miner."

The app has gone global since it launched, which Mr Baker and McDonald said isn't bad for a couple of blokes from Lithgow.



"We've got people all around the world, but rather than connecting with people, you're subscribing to an industry loop," Mr McDonald said.

" A good example I give is there was a person in South Africa on the weekend, they had a problem with their dump truck and the problem was solved by a person in Lithuania."

The farmboys are taking on the tech giants. - Troy McDonald

'Torqn' has a vast range of opportunities to expand into other industries in the future, according to Mr McDonald. "We're in mining at the moment, but the software has been designed so that we can go into any industry.



"So we can go into aviation, for example, and we can put all the components on the 747 Jumbo jets only," Mr McDonald said. "We can go in the defense sector and load up all the artillery and the tanks and things, it's early days at the moment."



Mining is deeply entrenched in the roots of the duo with Mr Baker's father once managing the Clarence Colliery, while Mr McDonald's brothers still work in the industry.

Mr Baker and Mr McDonald were raised in the region, attended local schools and were only a year apart, but never crossed paths during that time, Mr Baker said.

"We've just figured out how close we lived, out near Sodwalls and Hampton, and we didn't know each other, Year 11 and Year 12 don't mix.



"I knew of Troy, but didn't know him personally, and it wasn't until we started working together in Dendrobium in 2003 that we actually went 'oh you went to Lithgow High'," Mr Baker said. "It's funny to hook up years and years later."

The duo credit their Lithgow background and it's mining history for providing them with ground level knowledge for development of the app. "I think it's allowed us to understand what the issues are at the ground level.



"A lot of these other tech companies start up, they're into fintech or biotech or all that stuff that's sexy," Mr McDonald said.

