The dilapidated state of the Lidsdale park was brought to attention at the August meeting of Lithgow City Council- with Councillor Steven Ring proposing funding resulting from a subdivision be allocated to its restoration.
According to Councillor Ring, the condition of the park and tennis court were brought to his attention by concerned residents at a Wallerawang and Lidsdale Progress Association meeting.
"I investigated the facility and found that their concerns are legitimate," Cr Ring said.
READ MORE:
Issues surrounding the park include a lack of signs on the toilets to indicate men's and women's facilities, no shading for the park area and the tennis courts are severely deteroriated.
The biggest cause of concern is the tennis building at the facility, which has been closed off due to concerns it may contain asbestos.
Councillor Eric Mahony said it concerns him that there isn't a plan in place for how Lithgow City Council deals with asbestos in public places.
"My concern is what we have in this situation, it's a reflection of the importance of asset management planning. So we don't find ourselves in these situations where we've got reactive maintenance or complete renewal of assets facing us," Cr Mahony said.
"We should have seen this one coming. The fact that it's perhaps got bonded asbestos material or not, and we don't know the condition of it concerns me."
Councillor Ring said the community deserves to have access to safe and adequate facilities near their homes.
"Those communities already have poor standards of facilities, they deserve to get them up and running," Councillor Ring said.
"We have a park where children play where there's an asbestos ridden building potentially, which is taped off just with plastic tape."
Councillor Ring proposed that $3000 resulting from a Voluntary Planning agreement surrounding a subdivision in Lidsdale be allocated to fixing the facility.
After a debate, Councillor Col O'Connor moved an amendment for consultation with Lidsdale residents to understand what local needs may be for the facility.
"There's other things other than tennis courts that could be put up. There could be a skate park once we investigated other means for families with young kids," Cr O'Connor said.
Councillor Almudena Bryce said she agrees there is a need for a community consultation.
"We need to decide what's best out for out there," Cr Bryce said.
"The tennis courts haven't been used for a very long time, so putting them back into play will not be worth the money."
Councillor O'Connor also moved that the building potentially containing asbestos be investigated for demolition.
The amendment was won and voted in favour of by Councillors Goodwin, Bryce, McGee, Statham, O'Connor.
Councillors Coleman, Leslie, Ring and Mahony voted against the amendment.
The amendment means community consultations will go ahead before any allocation of funding is made.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.