Principal of Lithgow High School, Foty Loupos is passionate about the wellbeing and futures of his students, and his pilot program is proof that he wants to prevent any from falling through the cracks.
Mr Loupos will be introducing the program to parents and the community at the upcoming community engagement workshop on Monday, September 4 at the Transformation hub.
The program aims to fast track the completion of the HSC for students who wish to leave school in pursuit of a trade or different pathway.
"We're going to identify students in year 9, then we're going to send them out for work experience, Mr Loupos said.
"If they manage to prove to an employer that they're capable, we'll approach the employer and ask them if they're willing to put a student on a school based traineeship which lasts two years."
According to Mr Loupos, the students will accumulate units towards their HSC through the traineeships and combine their preliminary and HSC subjects to finish in Year 11.
Mr Loupos said the abolishment of the year 10 School certificate and raising of school age led to students signing out as soon as they turn 15- and he is hoping the program could re-engage students.
"There's a lot of research and a lot of data, which shows that completing your HSC versus students who don't complete the HSC earn between 20 to $40,000 more over the over their lifespan every year. And students who disengage and drop out of school, they are on the poverty line," Mr Loupos said.
"I got the idea for the program to re-engage students who was sitting there thinking they might be disengaged, and giving them a pathway where if hang on for one more year, we can get them through with the HSC, a traineeship and a vocational pathway."
Mr Loupos has an extensive background in both education and mental health and he believes this has enhanced his work as the Principal and contributed to his vision for the school.
It [mental health qualifications] helps here at school, because there's lots of counseling that happens anecdotally," Mr Loupos said
"Kids come in and start crying, parents come in and start crying."
Mr Loupos said he believes mental health training is imperative for staff to be able to support the students, and is planning providing free mental health first aid to the community in the future.
I actually recommended to the education department that they should make mental health training compulsory. I've got the whole staff training in Mental Health First Aid," Mr Loupos said.
"We've got some of our staff who are going to be trained as facilitators, to then deliver mental health first aid to our community for free cost."
Mr Loupos is also using his background to host the community engagement workshops to educate parents, students and members of the community on a range of issues.
"I can share my expertise with with our parents, and they can use it for themselves or for the kids," Mr Loupos said.
"Just generally investing in our community, building the capacity of our community members. That benefits all of us, and if we can share that expertise, why not?"
Mr Loupos has also worked with hypnotherapy since the early 2000's, which involves the activation of different brainwave rhythms to the nervous system.
"You can control your heart rate, your temperature, your healing when we use hypnosis," Mr Loupos said.
"I found it invaluable for myself as well as clients. I use hypnosis as a way of controlling my mind, and it helps with my learning."
