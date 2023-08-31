Lithgow Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Lithgow High School Principal Foty Loupos hopes to improve the future of students through a pilot program

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated August 31 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lithgow High School Principal Foty Loupos wants to ensure the best possible future for students. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Lithgow High School Principal Foty Loupos wants to ensure the best possible future for students. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Principal of Lithgow High School, Foty Loupos is passionate about the wellbeing and futures of his students, and his pilot program is proof that he wants to prevent any from falling through the cracks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.