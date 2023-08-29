Mayor of Lithgow Maree Statham has assured residents that the annual Halloween festival will be going ahead, despite the finanical situation of Lithgow City Council.
The festival will take place on October 28, from 4pm in Main Street, Lithgow.
The event is a popular drawcard for the region, with hundreds of visitors attending to take part in the festivities.
Mayor Statham said the event she refers to event as "New South Wales' biggest country dress-up party" will go ahead, albeit with a smaller budget.
"On behalf of the Lithgow City Council, I'm absolutely delighted to say Halloween is going ahead this year," Cr Statham said.
"Our budget is not as big, but we've decided to make it more community friendly this year. This year will be lots of singing, and other ideas to get people and their children to participate."
According to Mayor Statham, the festival will be slightly different this year, but is set to maintain the favourite aspects of the event.
"Our main objective this year, is to be different than previous years and give it a fresh new approach, just so that we can see how much we can do with a smaller budget," Cr Statham said.
"We're still going to have the old band back again - by popular demand. They supported the Cockroaches and have been a success for many years."
The Cockroaches are an Australian band that formed in 1979 and consisted of members who are now known as the 'OG Wiggles'- Jeff Fatt and Anthony Field, along with his brothers.
Mayor Statham said events like Halloween are great for the community as the offer the opportunity for locals to have fun without a cost.
"It's been a tough time, that's why we have to have it [Halloween festival]. It's a free event," Cr Statham said.
"There'll be lots of singing and dancing and food outlets."
"We need to encourage our children to be out there and to be able to socialize with other children, And it's a nice time for families."
Mayor Statham thanked sponsors Centennial Coal and Energy Australia for their contributions to the event.
"We're very grateful for their sponsorship and ongoing support," Cr Statham said.
