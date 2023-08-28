Lithgow Mercury
Decades of dedication given the axe

By Margaret Combs and Len Ashworth
August 28 2023
THE LAST HURRAH. THE outgoing chairman and deputy chairman of the Hartley historic Site committee, Bob Morris and Margaret Combs made a final donation of $2669 to the Highland Bands John Cambridge and Peter Spillett. Picture supplied.
ISN'T it just the way of the world? Spend half a lifetime working on something good for the community and beyond and have someone muscle in to take the credit.

