A WOMAN has told a court, through her solicitor, that she wants the charge against her dropped in relation to an incident at Bowenfels, on the outskirts of Lithgow, last month.
Ursula Saunders, 20, of Cooerwull Road, Bowenfels, was before Lithgow Local Court on August 24, 2023 where a plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf to the charge of not complying with a police request relating to crime scene power.
Police documents before the court alleged Saunders refused to comply with direction from police at a crime scene at Bowenfels between 12.48pm on July 16, 2023 and 8.40am on July 17.
Solicitor Brian Oliver said in open court that his client - Saunders - was not willing to enter a plea to the charge, despite "the offence itself being admitted to".
Magistrate Kasey Pearce marked the papers as "not guilty", while the court heard Saunders sought to have the matter withdrawn.
"There are elements [of the allegation] we dispute," Mr Oliver said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Christopher O'Brian denied the defence's request, saying "knowing the circumstances of the matter, the charge is not going to be withdrawn".
Mr Oliver then told Ms Pearce he hoped his client wouldn't be punished by the plea, should the matter continue.
"It is a fine-only offence, it won't really have much of an effect," Ms Pearce replied.
Saunders will return to Lithgow Local Court on October 25, 2023 for a hearing in relation to the matter.
