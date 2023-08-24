Lithgow Mercury
Share the Dignity volunteers call out to Lithgow for donations of period products

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated August 25 2023 - 9:30am, first published 9:00am
Tess Quick, Sarah, Louise Dean and Kylie Marshall want to ensure period products are availale to all women in the Lithgow region. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Local Share the Dignity volunteers are calling on the Lithgow community to help its disadvantaged women have access to period products, by donating to their August Dignity Drive.

