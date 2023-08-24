Local Share the Dignity volunteers are calling on the Lithgow community to help its disadvantaged women have access to period products, by donating to their August Dignity Drive.
Share the Dignity is a nation wide organisation dedicated to supplying poverty-stricken women with menstrual products.
The local team is accepting donations of pads, tampons, liners, incontinence pads, maternity pads and more to their designated boxes at Hopes Pharmacy and Woolworths Lithgow.
According to volunteers Tess Quick and Louise Dean, anything donated through the drives will stay in the Lithgow region.
"All local donations go to local charities," Ms Quick said
"You'll never know who it is you helped. But you'll know it's somebody local," Ms Dean said.
The need for donations has increased this year due to more local charities requesting support, according to Ms Quick.
"Donations are on par with the previous drive, but we do need more as we have new charities on board," Ms Quick said.
"We are only a third of the way to fulfilling what is needed for the community. So we still have a long way to go."
Ms Dean said that even the smallest of donations will make a difference to fulfilling the need in the community.
"Even if people purchase one pack of anything, it will help," Ms Dean said.
"Woolworths have all their products on sale and they do that every drive."
According to Ms Quick, the purchase of any product will lead to further donations from Woolworths.
"Every 5c from a purchase of period products is donated to Share the Dignity and is used to buy more product to fulfill needs," Ms Quick said.
Store Manager of Woolworths Lithgow, Hugh Stewart said the company supports Share the Dignity's mission in helping local women.
"We're happy to get behind Share the Dignity and support its cause locally and nationally," Mr Stewart said.
Ms Dean praised the generosity of the Lithgow region during the drives.
"The support we get from Lithgow people is amazing," Ms Dean said.
"Woolworths and Hopes have been incredibly supportive as well."
The drive officially finishes Thursday, August 31 but the box will still be available to accept donations until Sunday, September 3.
"We'll leave it there until Sunday hoping to catch extra donations. We'll take whatever we can," Ms Dean said.
