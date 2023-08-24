The Saint: Centrelink's intruiging move

THERE'S been something of a shuffling of the deck chairs with various shops relocating within the Valley Plaza.
The recent word on the street and now confirmed is that all the shuffling is to allow for the imminent arrival of Centrelink and Medicare, relocating from their ancestral home in Mort Street.
It's an intriguing move as the centre in Mort Street is spacious, attractive, modern and to the casual observer appears fit for purpose.
READ MORE:
The building is owned by Lithgow Council and was reportedly purpose built for Centrelink some years ago.
Just what's behind the move has a lot of people wondering as it would not make sense to relocate just because they can.
Now we're wondering what will happen with the Mort Street site. Perhaps Council needs it for an expanding workforce.
Still on relocations and we have to say that when Westfund undertakes a property project they do it well.
This was evident in the conversion of the old Railway Parade Co-Op and more recently with Westfund headquarters in the former RSL.
Now the renovation of the former Westpac Bank to relocate the Westfund dental centre is complete it's a pleasing addition to our CBD and revives what was Main Street's biggest empty shop..
QUITE obviously our local government neighbours see Lithgow Council as an inspiration. Case in point Bathurst Council where community consultation is out there for a consensus on a 68.6 per cent rate rise. Just like Lithgow they'll put the question to their long suffering ratepayers and just like Lithgow they'll go ahead and do what they want anyway. The consultation is just to show they really do care. Really?
ENERGY Australia has announced it is responding to community input and will be moving its proposed Mt Walker reservoir more or less out of sight to the other side of the hill. But according to people who claim insider information the real reason is the first test bores didn't look too good for the turbine installation. Take your pick. It's a prickly subject with many people so watch this space.
SO here we are coming into the last week of winter for 2023 and heading into the hope of spring. It's been something of an unusual season with what must have been a near record run of sub zero nights and a combination of abnormally cold and unusually mild days - the daytime conditions aggravated by the constant strong wind. Now let's have a normal springtime to aid recovery and to prepare for the Northern Hemisphere's ominous indicators for summer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.