It's a bittersweet time for the Under 16's Lithgow Storm, with the end of the season also marking the end of junior football careers.
The team played their final home game (before the finals) against Cowra last weekend, and emerged victorious with a score of 40-8.
According to coach Kip Miranda, Storm came overall second on the ladder, unable to top strong team Bloomfield.
"They haven't been beaten. They've got a few representative players," Miranda said.
The team will go up against Orange CYMS this weekend at Tony Luchetti sportsground for the qualifying finals, and they are preparing vigorously.
"Training is going good, they just finished a hard session," Miranda said.
"They are all quite committed to trying to go as far as they can."
According to Miranda, every player is set to move up to the seniors grade next competition.
"They are all pretty keen to go up to 18's next season, which is good," Miranda said.
The game on Saturday against the CYMS will mark the end of an era for the team, as it will be their final game as junior players.
"It's goodbye for their junior football, so it's a big occasion for them to finish up and move into grade football," Miranda said.
Miranda expressed his gratitude to LJ Hooker Lithgow for their support throughout the season.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
