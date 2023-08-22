Lithgow Mercury
Man to front Lithgow Court after head-on crash in Hartley

Updated August 22 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:41pm
A MAN involved in a two-vehicle crash will appear before court, facing a set of driving charges.

Local News

