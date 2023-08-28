Lithgow's newest NDIS support provider, Zenn Ability is offering a unique program in the region for those leaving school with a disability.
CEO of Zenn Ability, Laurie Slade said that one of the toughest times for people with disabilities can be finishing school as they are no longer offered the structure that comes with it.
"The school leavers program is a very unique service that is provided under the NDIS. It's a transition from school into employment," Ms Slade said.
The participants will be coming in and doing mock trials interviews, and learning the social cues in the workplace as well."
"It will teach them what it's like to be in a work environment versus school environment."
Ms Slade said the key focus of the program is to teach skills such as time management, budgeting, interview, resumes and more.
"The program is about getting them prepared and ready for employment, and helping them through that journey," Ms Slade said.
According to Ms Slade, the program will be the biggest thing that Zenn Ability brings to the Lithgow region as there was previously nothing similar on offer.
"This will be the first program to be developed for Lithgow," Ms Slade said.
"We saw that gap in the need, and we really wanted to, help in that area, because they just fall into the cycle.
"We just wanted to help them and get them best prepped for the real world."
The program is in the process of execution as the new business continues to be set up at the old CJ's restaurant site in Main Street.
"We're just really looking forward to getting this implemented and helping the local community and working with everybody," Ms Slade said.
Zenn Ability will also have other programs on offer for participants, including bingo, art therapy and music therapy.
Ms Slade said the business also hopes to start a youth program in the future.
Zenn Ability is still in its early stages of setting up its Lithgow office, but staff are enthusiastic to start.
"We've got a few people starting in the next week or so and we've got our support staff ready to go as well," Ms Slade said.
"It is exciting."
Ms Slade said Zenn Ability aims to form a positive relationship with the Lithgow community.
"Our plan is to try and get involved in the community at the moment and get out there," Ms Slade said.
"Hopefully, we'll make some positive impacts and changes for the people of Lithgow and in the surrounding areas."
